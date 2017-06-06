Ravens sign CBs Boykins, Shabazz; Arrington fails physical

The Baltimore Ravens lost second-year cornerback Tavon Young to an ACL injury last week during one of their OTA practices and on Monday they added a few familiar faces to their roster in cornerbacks Brandon Boykin and Al-Hajj Shabazz.

A slot cornerback by trade who fared well for the Eagles and Steelers in the past, Boykin spent the 2016 season on the Bears’ injured reserve list with a torn pectoral muscle sustained during the preseason.

After playing one year in Pittsburgh, Boykin signed with Carolina in March of 2016 but was cut two months later.

Boykin’s best season was in 2013 when he tallied 47 tackles in 16 games, registered six interceptions, forced two fumbles and scored a touchdown.

Boykin was a fourth-round pick of the Eagles in 2012 and showed a lot of promise, starting four games at cornerback as a rookie.

According to Spotrac, the move will free $2.1 million in cap room for the Ravens, doubling what the Ravens before Arrington’s release.

When the New England Patriots released Arrington in 2015, Baltimore signed him to a three-year, $7 million deal.

Shabazz, 24, has played for the Colts, Buccaneers, Steelers and Texans in practice squad and special teams roles.

The team released Arrington Monday with a “failed physical designation”.

Before signing Boykin and Shabazz to ease Young’s departure, coach John Harbaugh has praised the group’s depth and experience during offseason training activities.