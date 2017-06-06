Raytheon Company (RTN)’s Stock Is Buy After Forming Wedge Up Pattern

The stock declined 0.41% or $0.67 reaching $162.55 per share. About 48,442 shares traded.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. It has outperformed by 7.33% the S&P500. This indicates more upside for the $575.40B company. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Company were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. About 6.89M shares traded. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has risen 2.68% since June 5, 2016 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.82% the S&P500. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Therefore 56% are positive.

Analysts expect Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report $1.77 EPS on July, 27.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.14 % from last quarter’s $1.75 EPS. Deutsche Bank maintained Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Friday, October 23 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, October 28. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. As per Friday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 29. Howland Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Argus Research upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $135 target in Thursday, November 12 report. The rating was initiated by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, April 26 with “Neutral”. RTN’s profit will be $515.35M for 23.06 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality.

Since January 26, 2017, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $12.34 million activity. Jimenez Frank R sold $71,000 worth of stock. RHOADS REBECCA R sold 1,275 shares worth $194,170. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2016Q3. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il holds 0.27% or 15,996 shares in its portfolio. 19 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Company by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Limited Liability Com has 1,757 shares. 115,539 are held by Villere St Denis J Ltd Llc. Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL). Its up 1.55% from 651,400 shares previously. 8,000 are held by Kj Harrison Prns Inc. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7975 per share. 324,848 were reported by Sei Co. Howland, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,862 shares. Aureus Asset Management Limited Company reported 0.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 2,156 were reported by Aull And Monroe Investment Mngmt Corp. It also reduced Baidu Inc Spon (NASDAQ:BIDU) stake by 12,800 shares and now owns 97,700 shares. Further, the company has been heavily investing in technological upgrades. The firm has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.67. The Firm develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2016 Q4. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2016Q3. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold Raytheon Company shares while 327 reduced holdings. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Raytheon Company by 58.5% in the third quarter. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. Md Sass Investors Serv has 2,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Schwab Charles Inc reported 59,767 shares. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 299,314 were accumulated by Glenmede Co Na. State Street accumulated 269,394 shares. 1,419,912 shares of the company were exchanged. The correct version of this article can be read at https://baseballnewssource.com/markets/markston-international-llc-sells-9308-shares-of-raytheon-company-rtn/926456.html. Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 1,125 shares. Blackrock Institutional Tru Na has invested 0.19% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 848 shares. Concannon Wealth Management Limited Com reported 500 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Comm invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). The Illinois-based Private Bancshares has invested 0.12% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Among 12 analysts covering Travelers (NYSE:TRV), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on July, 27. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. $810,915 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was sold by WAJSGRAS DAVID C on Wednesday, March 8. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 1,010 shares of Raytheon Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Tuesday, June 28 to “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Monday, August 24 by Jefferies. Cowen and Company increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Company from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, October 6. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Top Pick” rating in Friday, January 29 report.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) stake by 10,321 shares to 50,313 valued at $5.19 million in 2016Q4.