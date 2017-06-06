RBSE Rajasthan Board class 10 results 2017 To Be Declared This Week, Results Dates Will Be Out Tomorrow

The board official also confirmed that the results will be declared this week.

But from unrevealed sources, we came to know that RBSE 10th Matric Result 2017 is most unexpectedly to be announced tomorrow. But the reults could not be declraed today. The results can be checked on the official websites once they are announced.

After declaration the results for the class 10 and 12 will be available on UP board’s official website upmsp.edu.in or on the official result portal of the UP government which is upresults.nic.in.

The board recently declared the results for the Class XII Higher Secondary exams 2017 for science, commerce and arts streams which were conducted from 2 March to 25 March, 2017.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around.

And, the exam result portal results.gov.in is silent about any date of UP board 10th result.

Hence a formal announcment by the Uttar Pradesh Education Board is likely any moment.

– Click on the link for “results 2017 exams”.

– Enter your details in the fields provided. On submitting the same, the results will be displayed on the screen.

The UP Board was set up in the year 1921 at Allahabad by an act of United Provinces Legislative Council.

Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan has been in existence since the year 1957, and is the sole regulatory and examination conducting body in the state of Rajasthan.