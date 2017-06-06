Real Madrid yet to reach Barcelona’s level – Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman feels Real Madrid deserved their Champions League victory, but is adamant they still have work to do before reaching the same level as Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona.

Manchester City boss Guardiola won the Champions League twice at Barcelona, an achievement that has been matched by Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, but the Catalan backed his former club to recover under Luis Enrique’s successor Valverde.

“But I do not think they can be compared with the Barcelona of Pep”.

Real beat Juventus 4-1 in Saturday’s final in Cardiff to become the first team ever to defend the Champions League.

Guardiola also spoke about new Barça coach Ernesto Valverde: “I have the good fortune to call him a good friend and he’ll do a very good job. Barcelona have made a good choice.” said Guardiola at a Johan Cruyff Foundation golf day on Monday.

Guardiola spent four glittering seasons at the Nou Camp in his first managerial post – winning three La Liga titles, two Champions Leagues and two Copa del Reys.

With Barcelona reportedly already looking at transfer targets in the form of Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin, they will undoubtedly pose a huge threat to Real Madrid next season and any Madrid fans should enjoy last seasons success, before the next campaign begins in a few months time. He’s a friendly person and a very good coach. I won’t be giving him any advice.

Guardiola’s current side Manchester City finished third in the Premier League in the Spaniard’s first season in English football.