Reasons Not to Install iOS 11 Beta & 5 Reasons You Should

HomePod will ship to the United States, Britain and Australia in December. The speaker is similar to cheaper devices from Amazon and Google. Apple’s event will start from June 5, 10 a.m. PDT (Pacific Daylight Time) 30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). “It will reinvent home audio”, Cook said. Also, the display has got a maximum brightness of 600 nit and there is the wide P3 color gamut. Using advancement in machine learning, the Memories section of the Photos app can now automatically reorient images based on phone orientation and learn what objects to focus on. Or if someone texts you about owing money, it will ask if you want to pay using Apple Pay. Google followed with its Home speaker, featuring its plain-named Assistant, last year.

Siri, meanwhile, is getting a new voice.

The move is the first venture into a completely new area by Apple in more than two years.

The company announced a new operating system for the Apple Watch. The smartwatch promises to learn about your routines to figure out what information to display. The popular Live Photos feature, introduced with iPhone 6S, now includes trimming and a variety of loops and long exposure effects to make it more engaging.

Apple’s entry into the market could change this. Coming this fall, macOS will be called High Sierra.

I was able to use the 10.5-inch iPad to try a demo of Apple’s new augmented reality platform for developers, called ARKit. This is Apple’s long-awaited competitor to Amazon’s popular Echo speark. Apple won’t get a look in.

Safari, Apple’s web browser, seeks to make users’ online experience smoother and less annoying.

Virtual reality has been described as the next big thing for decades. Apple was late in introducing a speaker to consumers.

Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller speaks during the opening keynote address the 2017 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) at the San Jose Convention Center. But so far, interest has been strongest among gamers, developers and hardware makers rather than everyday users. The Internet video player with most market share, Roku, not only offers Prime Video but has a smaller price tag than Apple TV.

Apple has just unveiled a new iPad 10.5 and it is available next week. This change could mark the beginning of the end for the 9.7-inch screen size – a size which has remained constant in the iPad line since the introduction of the original iPad back in 2010. Yet it isn’t as bulky as the 12.9-inch model.

iPad Pro 10.5-inch starts at $649 for 64GB.

Powering the new iPad (and the refreshed 12.9-inch iPad Pro) is a six-core A10X Fusion processor with embedded M10 coprocessor and a 12-core GPU.

Both iPad Pro models feature the same 12-megapixel cameras with optical image stabilization and 7-megapixel FaceTime HD cameras that are shipping in current iPhone 7 models.