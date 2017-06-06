Recent UK attacks have a ‘domestic center of gravity’

Chishty said: “We have had three attacks across the United Kingdom in three months which requires a step change – a different direction and a different movement to counter the scourge of terrorism, extremism and hatred that we have in our communities at present”.

She is the first named victim of the atrocity in London Bridge and Borough Market on Saturday night, which killed seven people and critically injured 21 others.

British police said 12 people have been arrested so far after the attack, which left seven people dead and 48 injured. The three men wore fake suicide vests – to make them even more imposing.

London mayor Sadiq Khan has called on the Government to cancel the planned state visit by Donald Trump after the USA president continued to criticise his response to the London Bridge terror attack.

Irish state broadcaster RTE, citing Irish police sources, reported one of the attackers had an Irish identification card. That fact provided a line of attack for Corbyn, who called on May to resign even as he said the best remedy was to vote her out. Another neighbor, Michael Mimbo, said he saw the van used in the attack near his home on Saturday, but didn’t see who was behind the wheel.

“A number of people have been detained and are at present being spoken to”, a statement said.

Papers including the top-selling Sun tabloid said one of the attackers was a 27-year-old family man nicknamed “Abz” who had worked for the fast-food chain KFC and London’s underground transport system. She got separated from her friend and we believe she dropped her phone in the chaos and now it is flat.

At least a dozen bottles filled with clear liquid, which had rags stuffed in their tops, were found in the back of the hired van, and police had treated them as though they were petrol bombs, Sky News said.

One off-duty officer remains in the hospital and in serious condition. She said that while he would attend meetings, he rarely spoke up and was not at the helm of the group. “We have had to close police stations, sell police buildings, and we’ve lost thousands of police staff”, he said.

Google said it shared “the government’s commitment to ensuring terrorists do not have a voice online”.

Khan and Dick were briefly heckled by a man who called for more police to be put on the streets.

Khan has been outspoken about his frustrations with Trump, blasting his attempts to ban individuals from Muslim-majority countries from entering the country, though Trump had said that he personally could be an exception to the rule.