Red Sox, Brewers complete Thornburg trade

The Red Sox traded third baseman Travis Shaw, infielder Mauricio Dubon, right-hander Josh Pennington and now Coca in exchange for reliever Tyler Thornburg, who has yet to throw a pitch for Boston this season.

The Red Sox announced on Monday that they sent shortstop prospect Yeison Coca to Milwaukee as the player to be named later in the Tyler Thornburg trade from this offseason.

Coco made his professional debut last season for the Dominican Summer League Red Sox 2, batting.308 (80-for-260) with 41 runs, five doubles, nine triples, one home run, 26 runs batted in, and 12 stolen bases. The Red Sox signed Coco as an worldwide free agent in July 2015. He projects as a plus defender at shortstop with above-average contact skills and subpar power. Alex Speier of The Boston Globe had Coca ranked as the organization’s second-best middle infield prospect behind C.J. Chatham.

The move completes a deal that has worked out in the Brewers’ favor early. He is hitting.292/.339/.530 with 10 homers and 40 runs batted in already.

Thornburg has yet to make an appearance in the regular season with the Red Sox because of a shoulder impingement but Coca has shown a lot of promise in the minors. If Shaw can keep up the pace, he will shatter his career-best totals from each of his two seasons in a Red Sox uniform.