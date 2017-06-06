Report suggests Russia hackers breached voting software firm

The Intercept’s reporting reveals new details behind the conclusion of US intelligence agencies that Russian intelligence services were seeking to infiltrate state voter registration systems as part of a broader effort to interfere in the election, discredit Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and help then Republican candidate Donald Trump win the election.

In October 2016, CNN reported that federal investigators believe Russian hackers were behind cyberattacks on a contractor for Florida’s election system that may have exposed the personal data of Florida voters, according to United States officials briefed on the probe.

The highly classified intelligence document, published Monday by The Intercept, describes how Russian Federation managed to infiltrate America’s voting infrastructure using a spear-phishing email scheme that targeted local government officials and employees. It doesn’t say whether the hacking had any effect on election results. The Intercept, separately, said it received a classified intelligence document dated May 5 that Russian military intelligence executed a cyberattack on at least one US voting software supplier and sent spear-phishing emails to more than 100 local officials.

Officials requested that we not publish or report on the top secret document and declined to comment on it. Sections of the report have been redacted by USA intelligence, CBS News’ Jeff Pegues reports, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence has declined to comment on it.

Authorities arrested 25-year-old Reality Leigh Winner on Saturday for mailing the document, which emanated from the National Security Agency, to the online news outlet The Intercept.

In late October, the hackers set up a Gmail account that appeared to be from an employee at VR Systems and launched a spear-phishing attack in the days following against local government organizations, The Intercept reports.

According to the report, the attacks first targeted a private company in August, possibly Florida’s VR Systems, that provides services relating to electronic voting systems. GRU “may have breached at least some elements of the voting system”, particularly “elements of multiple US state or local electoral boards”.

“My client has no (criminal) history, so it’s not as if she has a pattern of having done anything like this before”, Nichols told the Associated Press in a phone interview Monday. “All this craziness has happened all of a sudden”.

According to the Justice Department, Winner has been employed at a government facility since around February 13, and has held a “top secret” clearance during that time.

The Department of Justice announcement says the FBI acquired and executed a search warrant on Winner’s home as part of their investigation.

Winner’s lawyer, Titus Nichols, said he had not yet seen any of the evidence in the case, so he could not discuss the specific accusations. Investigators determined she was one of only six individuals to print the document in question and that she had exchanged emails with the news outlet, according to the indictment.