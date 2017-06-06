Rex Tillerson touches down in NZ

It is the first top-level meeting between the New Zealand Prime Minister and the Trump administration.

It came as US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrived in Wellington today on a whistle-stop official visit, in what Foreign Minster Gerry Brownlee says is a chance to strengthen the close relationship between the two countries.

Mr Tillerson will be greeted with a powhiri at Premier House before heading straight to bilateral talks with Prime Minister Bill English and Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee.

“Before he started doing Trump’s dirty work, Tillerson was the CEO of ExxonMobil, the oil company that systematically funded climate-denying propaganda and misinformation with the sole objective of delaying global action on climate change. But instead, our Prime Minister is engaging with one of the world’s biggest climate deniers”, she says.

“The scariest part about this is that unlike the US, New Zealand’s clean energy sector is not thriving”.

The protest, led by 350 Aotearoa, has been timed for Rex Tillerson’s visit.

The timing of Mr Trump’s move, combined with Mr Tillerson’s background as an oil baron who has worked with Russian Federation to search for oil in the Arctic, has resulted in backlash to his visit.

Mr English said the leaders spoke about security in the Asia-Pacific region, the war against the Islamic State group and the Trump administration’s withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement.

“English needs to choose what side of history he’s on when it comes to climate change – on the right side of history, or the Trump side of history”.

New Zealand and the United States had a solid relationship while Barack Obama was in office, and this visit from Mr Tillerson so early in his tenure suggests the Trump Administration intends to stay friendly.

Labour leader Andrew Little said today’s meeting was the “perfect opportunity” for the government to show some leadership and make some “forceful representations” to the United States about its decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement.