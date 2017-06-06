Rhode Island to join states in Paris climate agreement pact

The coalition, calling itself “We are still in“, includes leaders from nine states, 125 cities, 902 businesses and investors, and 183 colleges and universities.

Yesterday, President Trump announced the USA is joining Syria and Nicaragua in abdicating from the landmark agreement, ratified by former President Obama in 2016 and signed by 195 nations. “It is time for all of us to stand up, organize, fight back, and channel our energy into grassroots political action”.

The accord is “irreversible and we firmly believe that the Paris Agreement can not be renegotiated”, they said. The group will seek to pursue the climate goals established under the Paris accord, and in California’s case, excel beyond them. The Paris Agreement applies to both rich and poor countries, though it says the rich should take the lead in cutting emissions.

It's official – on June 1, President Trump announced that "the United States will withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord", but suggested that he would be open to new negotiations that are "fair" to the United States. "We are already halfway there and we can accelerate our process further even without any support from Washington", Bloomberg said.

“If the United States drops out of the climate agreement… for European trade policy, this means that American production sites don’t need to abide by the climate goals”, Germany’s center-left chancellor candidate said on Thursday, speaking at the WDR Europa Forum in Berlin. “Paris or no Paris, our commitment to preserving the climate is for the sake of future generations”, he said.

India is the world’s fourth-biggest emitter of carbon dioxide, after China, the U.S. and the EU. Exploitation of nature is not acceptable to us.

NBC’s Kristen Welker asked Pruitt, “You’re the EPA administrator; shouldn’t you be able to tell the American people whether or not the president still believes that climate change is a hoax?“.

What does this move mean for the United States’ position in climate leadership and our relationship with other world powers?

USA cities, states and businesses can fulfil commitments made by the United States under the Paris climate change agreement even though the U.S. has withdrawn from the pact, former NY mayor Michael Bloomberg said in Paris.

The pact is aimed at combating climate change around the world and helping nations adapt to its effects by requiring countries to present plans to reduce carbon emissions.