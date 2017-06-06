Rihanna And NBA Star LeBron James Rumored To Be Dating Secretly

The Warriors are two victories away from breaking that Lakers record en route to a flawless postseason.

The Golden State Warriors are facing off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena on Sunday.

Golden State didn’t miss a beat with Steve Kerr returning as head coach for the first time since the opening round of the playoffs, notching its 14th straight postseason victory.

Warriors: The Warriors had their first 40-point quarter in the Finals since scoring 41 in the first quarter of Game 6 in 1967 against the 76ers.

James scored 29 points with 14 assists and 11 rebounds, but too often he settled for outside shots when he was having his way with Warriors defenders in the paint.

So the Cavaliers cleared out and posted up Kevin Love on the thinner Kevin Durant.

It’s a bold move by Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who’s in his first game back after an 11-game absence with health issues. “They put us on our heels and we were able to respond”.

“I thought for the most part with the game plan that we had we tried to execute it as close as possible”, James said.

Kerr stopped guiding this season’s National Basketball Association win leaders from the sidelines after two playoff triumphs over Portland and was replaced by assistant coach Mike Brown. “Much more physical today than we were in Game 1. They made a lot of adjustments”, Kerr said of the Cavs. “It was 2-0 previous year, we lost”. He said, ‘Well, actually, I probably should look and see what these signs say before I give the OK’.

Kerr did not want to get into the specifics of his health but since back surgery in 2015 he has been dealing with everything from constant headaches to nausea to vomiting.

“I’m trying not to get wrapped up in that because this is a finals game”, he said.

Former coach and player Al Attles said it was “terrific” news.

The Warriors also won the first two games in Oakland tp start last season’s finals, but the Cavaliers took Game 3 in Cleveland and eventually rallied from a 3-1 deficit to win the NBA Finals.

The Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award had a pair of co-winners this year.

The Cleveland coach says Kerr is someone he respected even before he started coaching and is glad Golden State has its leader back.