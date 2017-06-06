Rihanna Hilariously Pokes Fun At Fat Shaming Trolls!

On Monday, Rihanna shared a meme about Gucci Mane and his changing body, just days after a sports writer who called her “fat” was suspended from his position. Titled “Is Rihanna Going to Make Being Fat the Hot New Trend?” the article’s content was pretty self-explanatory and opened our favorite Barbadian queen up to some disgusting fat-shaming.

Clearly, RiRi was having none of it.

For those who don’t recognise the quote, RiRi’s nearly definitely paraphrasing OG celeb kween, Marilyn Monroe, who famously said, “If you can’t handle me at my worst, then you sure as hell don’t deserve me at my best”.

As if to sarcastically say “boohoo” without actually writing it, Rihanna topped off her post with a crying emoji caption.

The pop star posted a Gucci Mane meme, which appears to be a message to those who couldn’t handle her public transformation a decade ago. which is accompanied by old and new images of Guwop side-by-side.

After dealing with a backlash online, Barstool Sports’ founder David Portnoy chose to take down the article and suspend Sprags indefinitely, but said in a statement that he made the decision because Sprags’ post wasn’t amusing enough. He noted that if he or one one of his other bloggers had written the story, he would “defend it to the death”.