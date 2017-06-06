Roger Smith, star of ’77 Sunset Strip,’ dies at age 84

Roger Smith, an actor known for roles in “77 Sunset Strip” and other roles in films in the ’50s and ’60s, has passed away at age 84.

Jack Gilardi, who is the agent of Smith’s widow, actress Ann-Margret, says the actor died Sunday morning at a Los Angeles hospital after battling a terminal illness.

Smith saw success as an actor for almost 20 years, from 1948 to 1966, but a debilitating neuromuscular disease known as myasthenia gravis cut his career short when he was in his 30s.

Smith’s cause of death is unknown.

Smith went on to manage Ann-Margret, producing her stage shows and television specials like Ann-Margret: From Hollywood With Love in 1969, Ann-Margret: When You’re Smiling in 1973, and the telefilm Nobody’s Children in 1994.

He also appeared in movies including “Man of a Thousand Faces“, “No Time to Be Young” and “Auntie Mame“. In 74 episodes of 77 Sunset Strip, which ran from 1958-63, he played private eye Jeff Spencer, a former spy who teams up with a colleague, Stu Bailey (Zimbalist). The couple had celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 8. I knew that I could depend on him.

Ann-Margret, 76, said the secret to their long-lasting relationship was laughter.

“We laugh at ourselves”, she said.

Ann-Margret told PEOPLE in March that by the third date she knew Smith was the one. “We laugh before everyone else does”, she said of Smith.