Russ Gremel’s Walgreens Stock Now Worth $2M Donated to Charity

Russ Gremel, 98, has no wife or children and he has lived in the same house for 95 years, so he donated it to the Illinois Audubon Society, according to the Chicago Tribune. He bought $1,000 worth of Walgreens stock decades ago, and kept it. Today, those shares are worth $2 million, but Gremel isn’t enjoying the payoff of his good investment-at least not in the traditional sense. After all, Gremel, who retired from practicing law at 45, is “a very simple man” with few expenses. A spokeswoman for Walgreens said the company received a letter from Gremel that he wanted to donate the money because he felt as though he did not “earn” it. Gremel’s dream was realized on Sunday as a almost 400-acre wildlife refuge was dedicated in his name near Dixon, Illinois. This weekend, the group dedicated the 400-acre Gremel Wildlife Sanctuary near Dixon, Illinois.

“It’s incredibly generous”, Executive Director Jim Herkert said about the donation, the Tribune reported.