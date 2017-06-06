Russian hackers ‘attacked at least one US voting software supplier’

An intelligence contractor was charged with sending a classified report to the news media, the Justice Department announced Monday, the first criminal leak case under President Donald Trump.

While neither the information leaked or the outlet were identified in the arrest documents, the information was also described as a report dated May 5.

The NSA document did not specify whether the presidential election outcome was affected by the alleged cyberattack, but it indicated that the hackers may have breached the voting system, the publication claimed.

Victor further admitted removing the classified intelligence reporting from her office space, retaining it, and mailing it from Augusta to the news outlet, which she knew was not authorised to receive or possess the documents, the complaint said.

The document said Russian military intelligence “executed cyber espionage operations against a named US company in August 2016 evidently to obtain information on elections-related software and hardware solutions, according to information that became available in April 2017”.

“The actors likely used data obtained from that operation to. launch a voter registration-themed spear-phishing campaign targeting USA local government organizations”. “Lastly, the actors send test emails to two non-existent accounts ostensibly associated with absentee balloting, presumably with the goal of creating those accounts to mimic legitimate services”.

The published document expands on USA allegations that Russian President Vladimir Putin directed a concerted effort, involving hacking and disinformation, to tilt the election toward Trump.

The report stopped short of specifying the amount of damage Russian Federation inflicted on the U.S. voting system, only demonstrating that it obtained and maintained access to elements of multiple USA state or local electoral boards. The Department of Homeland Security “assesses that the types of systems Russian actors targeted or compromised were not involved in vote tallying”.

The intelligence agency was contacted by the news outlet on May 30 regarding an upcoming story, saying it was in possession of what appeared to be a classified document.

While the charges do not name the publication, a US official with knowledge of the case said victor was charged with leaking the NSA report to The Intercept. The Intercept said some material was withheld at USA intelligence agencies’ request because it wasn’t “clearly in the public interest”.

Reality Leigh Winner, 25, was charged with removing classified material from a government facility located in Georgia.

The Associated Press could not confirm the authenticity of the report. He also declined to name the federal agency for which victor worked. “She’s very passionate. Very passionate about her views and things like that, but she’s never to my knowledge been active in politics or any of that”, the mother tells the Daily Beast. “All this craziness has happened all of a sudden”.

In affidavits filed with the court, Garrick of the Federal Bureau of Investigation said the government was notified of the leaked report by the news outlet that received it. Victor was one of them. Investigators determined she was one of only six individuals to print the document in question and that she had exchanged emails with the news outlet, according to the indictment.

The Outline looks at how victor was caught, which it says shows “how not to leak secret documents”.

Winner, prosecutors say when confronted with the allegations, admitted to intentionally leaking the classified document and was arrested June 3 in Augusta, Georgia.