Sadiq Khan: London police should look into ‘what they knew’

Both were shot dead, along with a third attacker who has not been identified, by officers called to the chaotic scene on Saturday night.

Butt, 27, who was born in Pakistan, lived in east London with his wife and children for years, Xinhua reported.

May’s main opponent, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, backed calls for her resignation over the police cuts.

A parliamentary election takes place Thursday and May’s spokeswoman said the government was working closely with police on security for the vote.

But with Britons due to vote in a national election on Thursday, her decision to reduce the number of police officers in England and Wales by nearly 20,000 during her six years as interior minister from 2010 to 2016 shot to the top of the political agenda.

May shot back, saying, Corbyn wasn’t fit to safeguard Britain’s security at a time of heightened threat. “He would always bring his kid out into the lobby”, said Chigbo.

Given the speed with which the attack was ended, it wasn’t clear whether having more police on the beat would have prevented it, but questions persisted over whether investigators had the resources to look into such complaints and whether crucial opportunities were missed that could have saved lives. Some residents cooped up inside all day Sunday emerged from their homes for the first time since the attacks.

“We got blocked in”. She said more must be done to combat “bigotry and hatred”.

A white van mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge shortly after 10pm before stabbing revellers enjoying nights out in nearby Borough Market.

All three were wearing fake explosive belts.

Sources have told Sky News that police officers discovered what appeared to be molotov cocktails in the van. That is completely different to anything we have seen for a long time.

She said authorities are “unable to formally identify him until the coroner’s report begins tomorrow”.

The Labour Party has promised to increase the number of police officers and to strengthen neighborhood security programs to fight terror.

Boris Johnson has insisted Donald Trump’s state visit to the United Kingdom will go ahead and that the US President is still welcome despite his criticism of Sadiq Khan in the wake of the London Bridge terror attack.

“Over the last seven years, we as a city have lost 600 million pounds ($775 million) from our budget”, he said.

Seven people were killed and more than 50 others injured on or near the world-famous London Bridge.

It was lowered once intelligence agencies were comfortable that this wasn’t the case. The London attack was apparently unconnected to the Manchester bombing.

May has said the three attacks – including one outside Parliament in March – weren’t connected in any operational sense but were linked by what she called the “perverted ideology” of extremist Islam.

Police said they had to prioritize resources on suspects who were believed to be preparing an attack or providing active support for one. “I commend the strong leadership of the @MayorofLondon as he leads the city forward after this heinous attack”, he said in an official tweet.

Trump’s tirade also appeared to act as a rebuke to the acting U.S. ambassador to Britain, Lewis Lukens, who had put out a thread of tweets, culminating in a retweet of Khan’s statement.