Salman Khan introduces Being Human e-bicycle, price starts from Rs 47000

Salman Khan’s brand Being Human has now ventured into electric bicycles!

The brand unveiled two variants of the e-cycle, BH27 and BH12. Both of these variants will be available in four colours – white, yellow, red and black. Their prices range from Rs 25,000-45,000 depending on the power of the battery.

A charged battery pack will take over propulsion system of the bicycle with the switch of a button. This mode helps ease out on physical exertion of the cyclist, especially when climbing steep inclines.

While addressing the media, Salman said, “People often drop the idea of using cycles when they have to travel long distances because of the effort involved”.

Former Suzuki Motorcycle India – Executive VP, Atul Gupta has been roped in as the CEO, for Being Human E-cycles, “Being Human E-cycles are created to be user-friendly and easy to manage on Indian roads”. In keeping with the spirit of World Environment Day, Khan chose an eco-friendly entry into the event, by cycling 1.4 km, from his home in Bandra to the venue of the press conference at Mehboob Studios.

