Samuels steers Windies to T20 sweep

Afghanistan produced their best batting of the series to total 146 for six batting first against the West Indies in the final fixture of the three-match T20 worldwide series at Warner Park in St Kitts on Monday.

Samuels made a brilliant unbeaten 89 off 66 balls to see the hosts to their target of 147 with four balls to spare at Warner Park.

Samuels was ably supported by Jason Mohammed (23 off 16) in the chase, as West Indies completed a 3-0 series win.

Outstanding rookie seamer Kesrick Williams had earlier grabbed three for 34 to help restrict Afghanistan to 146 for six off their 20 overs, after the Asian side threatened a large total following a frenetic start.

Afghanistan: 1 Gulbadin Naib, 2 Noor Ali Zadran, 3 Asghar Stanikzai (capt), 4 Javed Ahmadi, 5 Mohammad Nabi, 6 Karim Janat, 7 Shafiqullah (wk), 8 Najibullah Zadran, 9 Rashid Khan, 10 Shapoor Zadran, 11 Amir Hamza.

Williams finished the series with eight wickets following a similar three-wicket haul in Saturday’s second T20 and two wickets in the opener last Friday.

The teams will now meet in a three-match one-day worldwide series, beginning on Friday.