San Francisco issues subpoenas for Uber, Lyft driver records

San Francisco’s city attorney has issued subpoenas to a pair of ride-sharing services.

Abman says they’re asking the city for changes, such as ending the requirement that medallion drivers regularly replace their cars – a huge expense not required of Uber, Lyft and Via.

San Francisco and Uber are already engaged in a fight over the city’s demands for drivers’ names and addresses, and come at a time when Uber is beset by a host of other legal problems. No Uber Oakland’ campaign seeks to keep Uber out of cityIn a statement, that office made clear: “The city attorney aims to ensure that the two companies’ estimated 45,000 vehicles in San Francisco comply with local and state laws”. The city attorney is also concerned about those drivers who commute from Sacramento and Fresno, and even Los Angeles, to provide service here, calling them worn out drivers, who are a threat to themselves and the public.

Investigating whether Uber and Lyft are a public nuisance in the city is an unusual approach for San Francisco.

Lyft said it is reviewing the subpoena and has always been focused on improving transportation access in all cities where it operates.

Herrera added that the “long-distance” Uber and Lyft drivers who travel hours from the Central Valley and small communities elsewhere to find rides in San Francisco are a potential “threat” to public safety. They are on the road for such long shifts that they become drowsy, making the streets unsafe, according to Herrera. According to the request for documentation, the subpoenas are also related to certain neighborhoods that may be underserved.