Saudi, Egypt ban Qatari airplanes from using airspace

Qatar, a relatively small country jutting into the Persian Gulf, has a border with Saudi Arabia and is vulnerable to its larger neighbor. It called the action unjustified and based on false information. But the diplomatic crisis Qatar faces today shows how money has its own limitations.

“Tehran views the heightening tension between Qatar and other regional Arab powers as an opportunity to weaken the Gulf Cooperation Council and the U.S”.

A man walks past the Qatar Airways branch in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Monday.

QATAR could still face a battle to stage the 2022 World Cup – after a string of countries cut diplomatic ties with the tiny nation.

The countries all ordered their citizens out of Qatar and gave Qataris overseas 14 days to return home to their peninsular nation. The countries are also halting air and sea travel to and from Qatar, with Saudi Arabia also closing down land crossings.

As a top priority, policymakers in Washington will be closely watching any change in Qatar’s financial support for terrorism. The controversial move comes just two weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to the region and his demand for Muslim states to step up efforts to fight extremism and terrorism. The Saudi statement accused Qatar of collaborating with “Iranian-backed terrorist groups” in its restive eastern region of Qatif and in Bahrain. The United States has a massive military presence in Qatar, with 11,000 personnel stationed at Al Udeid airbase.

If the allegations are proved correct, then Qatar could end up having the World Cup taken away by Federation Internationale de Football Association, with the United States likely to step in. “To foil attempts to affect or harm Qatar’s society and economy”.

Qatar Airways, one of the region’s major long-haul carriers that routinely flies through Saudi airspace, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The coalition accused Qatar of providing “support to (terrorist) organisations in Yemen” – the first time it has made such a claim.

The five Arab countries have long-complained about Qatar’s relationship with Iran and support for regional terror groups including Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood.

Schanzer suggested that any expulsions of Hamas personnel from Qatar were more likely the effect of US President Donald Trump’s recent visit to the region, rather than any immediate Saudi pressure.

During a press conference Monday in Sydney beside U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis and their Australian counterparts, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson offered U.S. support in brokering a solution between the feuding states. “We’d certainly encourage those parties to sit down together and address these differences”. The countries also were ejecting Qatar’s diplomats from their territories. “We are closely monitoring the situation”, the airline tweeted. It long has denied supporting militant groups and described the crisis as being fueled by “absolute fabrications” stemming from a recent hack of its state-run news agency. “We have no further comments for the time being”.

Representatives of Saudi Arabian Airlines and Air Arabia also confirmed suspension of Doha flights.

Aziz says there was a brief diplomatic break in 2014 over Qatar’s backing of Morsi – which led Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain to recall their ambassadors from Qatar – but that it was unsuccessful in getting Al Jazeera to stop its coverage and for Qatar to stop allowing entry to Brotherhood members.