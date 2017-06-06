Saudi shuts Al Jazeera channel in Qatar row -state media

Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry accused the Qatari government of destabilizing the country’s security and stability and interfering in its affairs.

Bahrain and Yemen on Monday cut links with Qatar, in the worst rift in years among some of the major states in the Arab world. Its al-Udeid Air Base serves as a launching pad for coalition jets bombing IS sites in Iraq and Syria.

This isn’t the first time that Qatar has been targeted by other GCC members because of its regional policies.

In fact, many have posted photos of empty shelves in grocery stores as people try to stock up food and necessities.

Private sector workers were not anxious about deportations, saying they did not think it was in the interest of their companies to take such actions.

“We are at the mercy of the (Qatari) government”.

Qatar denounced the moves as based on lies about it supporting militants.

With an estimated $335 billion of assets in its sovereign wealth fund, a trade surplus of $2.7 billion in April alone and extensive port facilities which it can use instead of its land border with Saudi Arabia, which has been closed, it appears likely Qatar can avoid a severe economic crisis.

The relations of the Arab countries with Qatar is not a factor defining “the weather” in the region.

But it is a major exporter of condensate, an ultra-light form of crude oil, as well as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), with most supplies of the two fuels going to Japan and South Korea under long-term supply contracts.

“The measures are unjustified and are based on false and baseless claims”, the Qatari foreign ministry said in a statement, referring to the unprecedented steps taken by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

Turkey enjoys friendly relations with Qatar including in the energy sector but also maintains good ties with other Gulf countries.

Cairo-based bankers said on Monday that some Egyptian banks had halted dealings with Qatari banks.

Along with Egypt, however, the UAE and Saudi Arabia are potentially vulnerable, being highly dependent on Qatar for liquified natural gas. Last week, the emir called Iranian President Hasan Rouhani to congratulate him on his re-election – a clear and public rebuttal of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to force Qatar to fall in line. Al Youm Al Sabaa, a pro-government newspaper, published a full-page comic strip entitled “The beast prince in the island of hell”.

Egypt accused Qatar of supporting “terrorist” organizations, including the Muslim Brotherhood, Egypt’s state news agency reported.

“We are interested in keeping good relations with everyone, especially in the region, where the most important thing is to focus all efforts on fighting the common threat, which is that of global terrorism”, the Russian foreign minister said. “It reveals a hidden plan to undermine the State of Qatar”. “It wanted Arab and regional support”.

How severe the impact will be on Qatar, which hosts the region’s main US military base used to launch strikes on the Islamic State group, depends on what further measures will be taken.