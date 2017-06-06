Saudi shuts Al-Jazeera office in Qatar row

The Gulf States and Egypt said they were severing diplomatic ties and closing transport links with Qatar, which relies on imports from its neighbours. Soon, Libya and Yemen joined them with similar reports from the Maldives. Local media in Qatar reported there was already some panic buying as people stock up on food.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia stopped exports of white sugar to Qatar, a potential hit to consumers during the holy month of Ramadan, when demand is high.

Many in Qatar expressed shock over the sudden crisis, especially since it came during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

“Supplies of sugar have been stopped and there is no indication when they could resume”, one Middle East based trade source said.

Before Monday, Qatar had appeared unperturbed by the growing tensions.

Qatari officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Borders have been closed between the countries and air and sea traffic has been suspended.

Qatar’s emir, believed to be just 37 years old, could retaliate by withdrawing from the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council and redraw alliances to snub Saudi Arabia’s 31-year-old Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, who are believed to be the two main figures orchestrating the standoff. “You have a shift in the balance of power in the Gulf now because of the new presidency: Trump is strongly opposed to political Islam and Iran”, said Jean-Marc Rickli, head of global risk and resilience at the Geneva Centre for Security Policy, speaking to Reuters. “The situation as it now stands is like a siege”.

Similarly, Saudi Arabia and other GCC countries traditionally account for only about 5 to 10 percent of trading on the Qatari stock market, according to exchange data, suggesting even a total pullout would not sink the market.

The former army chief and now president, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, along with the new government’s allies in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, blacklist the Brotherhood as a terrorist organisation.

The world’s no. 1 container shipping line Maersk said on Monday it was still open for business to and from Qatar, adding that it was following developments closely.

In response to a question about whether to consider designating Qatar a state-sponsor of terrorism, he said that they were “moving legislation that addresses states that support terrorism in any way”.

Saudi Arabia also considers the Muslim Brotherhood politically developed organization as a unsafe competitor. A $110bn arms deal made between the United States and Saudi during President Donald Trump’s recent trip has further cemented the military relationship between the two countries.

Qataris living in the four countries have been given 14 days to return home, with Qatar’s diplomats also set to be ejected.

It can be said that this is a Saudi-Egyptian axis within the Arab countries, taking a strong stance against Qatar in order to challenge its ambitious role in the Arab Peninsula and the Persian Gulf.

The stories quoted him questioning United States hostility towards Iran, speaking of “tensions” between Doha and Washington and speculating that Trump might not remain in power for long.