SBI launches share sale to raise Rs 11000 cr

State Bank of India, India’s biggest lender by assets, has raised almost Rs 15,000 crore from institutional investors, both domestic and foreign, through the QIP route with LIC bidding for about 50% of the offering, ET Now reported.

Before this, the bank had also received ₹7,575 crores from the centre as capital infusion scheme by the BJP government.

The bank is selling new shares in a price range of 275.76 rupees to 287.25 rupees a share in the biggest ever Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), according to a deal term sheet. The bank hopes to reach out to atleast 10 lakh farmers through this nation-wide farmers’ meet on the day, SBI said in a statement.

The total proceeds of the issue will be used to augment its capital adequacy ratio and for general corporate purposes, in accordance with applicable law, it said. SBI’s share sale comes as banks face raising billions of dollars in new capital by March 2019 to meet global Basel III banking rules.

Raising funds from the market will ease the pressure on the exchequer of pumping in capital. As on March 31, the Government of India held 62.22 per cent stake in the bank. “The committee also approved and adopted the preliminary placement document dated June 5, 2017, in connection with the issue”, the bank informed the exchanges.

The merchant bankers are Kotak Investment Banking, SBI Caps, DSP Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Equitiues India, IIFL Holding and J M Financial Institutional Securities.

SBI’s market share under agricultural finance has increased to 29 percent, the bank said.

A source close to the development said, “We will raise Rs 15,000 crore”.

SBI last sold shares in January 2014 to raise $1.2 billion.

