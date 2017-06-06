SC orders explanation from Hashmi over incendiary remarks

Supreme Court (SC) is to hear contempt of court case against former senator Nehal Hashmi on Monday. During the previous hearing, the three-judge implementation bench, in a grilling tone had asked the lawmaker to submit his reply over contempt notice.

During today’s hearing, Justice Ejaz Afzal remarked that the top judiciary knew what it was doing adding that the Joint Investigation Team now investigating offshore assets of Sharif family was formulated by the supreme court.

Earlier, Attorney General of Pakistan had filed content of the anti-judiciary speech in the apex court as prosecutor.

During Monday’s hearing, Nihal Hashmi, in his defence, said that he has been struggling for the supremacy of law for the last three decades. However, the court declined his request for playing speech clip in open court.

He claimed that no lawyer is willing to fight his case.

The PBC representatives declared that the legal fraternity had always stood for the supremacy of the Constitution, rule of law and independence of the judiciary and would “fully stand by the Supreme Court against any ill-motivated and politically-designed onslaught of the government to threaten the independence and constitutional functioning of the judiciary”. Justice Khan told Hashmi to submit in written whatever he wanted to say.

Hashmi pleaded the court to allow him to submit his reply by Eid-ul-Fitr as he wants to visit the Holy Kaaba. “You will be provided enough time to submit your reply”, Justice Ijazul Ahsan responded to Hashmi.

The video that went viral on the internet shows a disgruntled Senator Nehal warning rivals and “some honourable officials associated with top institutions” of dire consequences if they continued their concerns with the accountability of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.