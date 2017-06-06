Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 410000 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

5 year sales growth rate is an important factor for valuation analysis, the 5 year sales growth of Ally Financial Inc.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)’s revenue estimates for the current quarter are $1.41 Billion according to 9 number of analysts, for the current quarter the company has high revenue estimates of $1.44 Billion in contradiction of low revenue estimates of $1.38 Billion. Similarly, the company’s last 5 years high P/E ratio is 17.33 and low P/E is 8.48, whereas, the industry’s and sector’s high P/E for the past year is 40.04 and 30.79 respectively and low P/E ratio for the last 5 years is 11.84 for the industry and 11.01 for the Sector. It also reduced its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 28,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,337 shares, and cut its stake in Asml Holding Nv New (NASDAQ:ASML). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 25th.

According to analysts Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)’s minimum EPS for the current quarter is at $0.5 and can go high up to $0.59. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on July, 25. During the same period past year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Compass Point maintained Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) rating on Wednesday, February 3. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc acquired 306,395 shares as Ally Finl Inc (ALLY)’s stock declined 19.04%. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Zacks has “Buy” rating and $23 target. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning now owns 6,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of OH increased its stake in Ally Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 641,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,203,000 after buying an additional 59,627 shares in the last quarter.

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 53.04% based on its latest 2016Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,623,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 410,000 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) shares traded 0.27% up during most recent session to reach at the closing price of $18.91. The stock has “Top Pick” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, November 8.

Stock is now moving with a negative distance from the 200 day simple moving average of approximately -5.15%, and has a poor year to date (YTD) performance of -0.58% which means the stock is constantly subtracting to its value from the previous fiscal year end price. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) 52-week high price stands at $23.62 and low price stands at $14.84, its price distance from 52-week high is -19.94% while its distance from 52-week low price is 27.43%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th.

Price to Sale ratio of ALLY stands at 1.22 while Price to Book Ratio stands at 0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th.

