Scotland’s Sturgeon sees independence from UK by 2025: ITV

She said: “On Thursday we’re not choosing a Scottish Government“.

Support for Labour has increased while backing for the SNP has dropped since the start of the campaign, a new poll suggests.

The leader of the SNP said she is so hooked on the micro-blogging site that she has to “ration” herself.

She earlier emphasised that if the SNP win the general election in Scotland it will be in addition to the party’s victory in the Holyrood election a year ago during which they pledged to press for a second independence vote in the event of a “material change” like Brexit.

Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon has put her lifetime dream of independence centre of her party’s election campaign, but critics say it is an obsession that has blinded her to other key issues.

Lord Darling said: “Throughout the United Kingdom there are many many people who are fed up with constant austerity”.

And a third challenged her: “You said you want to be judged on education”.

“That’s why in the final few days before polling day I’ll be campaigning alongside thirty hardworking SNP candidates standing up for communities across Scotland”.

“It’s our last opportunity to have our say, make Nicola Sturgeon listen for once – and stop her second referendum”, she added.

She was born in the industrial town of Irvine, southwest of Glasgow, in 1970 to an electrician father and a mother who remains active in local SNP politics.

In response, Sturgeon insisted that she didn’t want an independence referendum now either – but “at the end of the process” of negotiating Brexit.

Last week’s Ipsos/Mori survey saw net satisfaction with how Ms Sturgeon is doing her job dip into negative territory for the first time, with 50 per cent of respondents saying they were dissatisfied compared to 46 per cent who were satisfied.

She said: ‘The point of principle for me is the end of the process.

Meanwhile Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie was recreating a famous scene from the film Chariots of Fire as he raced supporters along a beach in St Andrews in Fife.

“People want to see an alternative and the only alternative in Scotland is the SNP”.

An SNP spokesman said: “Only the SNP is strong enough to beat the Tories in this election, and with polls narrowing across the United Kingdom, the result in Scotland may well determine the size of Theresa May’s majority”.

“There’s nothing progressive about educational standards going backwards, there’s nothing progressive about longer waiting lists in the health service both of which the nationalists totally control, so I just think it’s absolute nonsense”.

Scottish Labour General Election campaign manager James Kelly said: “This is yet another encouraging poll which shows that increasing numbers of Scots know the only way to defeat the SNP in the majority of seats in Scotland is to vote Labour on June 8”.

“Again, I stress I’m not taking a single vote for granted but we’re on course to win this election in Scotland”.