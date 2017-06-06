Scotland Yard reveals names of two terrorists behind London Bridge attack

Her main opponent, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, backed calls for her resignation over the police cuts.

London police say one of the three suspects in the van and knife attack near London Bridge that left seven people dead was known to authorities, but they had no reason to think he was actively planning to do harm. However, earlier in the day, The Independent reported that “one of the London Bridge terrorists was carrying an identity card issued in Ireland when he was shot dead, security sources in Dublin said”.

During that time, police numbers have dropped by roughly 20,000 officers, and the number of armed officers has fallen as well.

Police said 10 people – four men and six women aged between 19 and 60 – detained at the flat remain in custody.

“JTAC – that’s the independent Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre – have confirmed that the national threat level remains at Severe; that means that a terrorist attack is highly likely”, she said after a meeting of top national security officials.

In an update on the victims of the violence that started on London Bridge and continued in Borough Market, officials said Monday that of the 48 people who were taken to the hospital, “36 are now being cared for in London hospitals with 18 remaining in a critical condition”.

The ringleader, Ex-KFC and London Tube worker Butt, was quizzed by cops over his twisted views before he was gunned down along with his two accomplices following the depraved assault on Saturday night.

Seven people were killed and dozens wounded in Saturday’s attack. May insisted that her record was sound, saying that she had introduced a raft of anti-terror legislation as Home Secretary.

“People in Westminster need this kind of protective measure – it is sensible and proportionate”, she said.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said Monday that the country needed to rethink police resourcing and strategy.

May insisted London police were happy with their resources, while counter-terrorism budgets had been protected and the number of armed officers had increased.

She said: “While our pain will never diminish, it is important for us all to carry on with our lives in direct opposition to those who wish to destroy us”.

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the main opposition party, called on May to resign over the issue, saying earlier that “you can not protect the public on the cheap”, and promising to recruit another 10,000 police officers if he is elected into power.

Christine Archibald, a 30-year-old Canadian who had worked in a shelter for the homeless before moving to Europe to be with her fiance, was the first of those who died to be named. It followed President Trump deriding and misrepresenting Khan’s attempt to calm Londoners after the attack.

“I heard some shouting at people saying: “Run, run” and they’re screaming “get down, get down”.

Neighbors identified Butt from the film’s footage Monday, pointing to a scene in which he is shown participating in a provocative prayer session at Regents Park, near London’s biggest mosque and helping to display a black flag covered in white Arabic lettering similar to the one used by the Islamic State group, which took responsibility for the attack.

Armed police launched further raids in east London as they raced to arrest those with links to the attackers and tie down the full picture of the three men who carried out a vehicle and knife rampage in central London on Saturday night which left seven people dead and almost 50 injured. Counterterrorism police raided two addresses in the Newham and Barking areas.

London’s Metropolitan Police on Monday released the names and photographs of two of the men.

In an emotional statement, she told Sky News: “We would like to send our condolences to the relatives and loved ones of all the people who lost their lives.

“All of a sudden we saw this individual speaking to the kids. showing them how to pray. He was standing over there, I could see them from my window”, Gasperri said.