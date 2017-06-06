Scrap Trump’s state visit, urges London mayor Sadiq Khan

Earlier Monday, Trump slammed Khan’s response to the terrorist assault that killed at least seven people and wounded almost 50.

Asked if Trump was criticizing the mayor of London because he is Muslim, Sanders said that was “utterly ridiculous”. “President Trump’s attack on him is unacceptable”.

Mr Khan, a Muslim, has previously criticised the president’s plans to temporarily restrict travel to the U.S. from six mainly Muslim countries.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan lashes out at US President Donald Trump over his divisive comments in the wake of terror in the British capital.

Then, on Monday, he combined another shot at Khan with criticism of the mainstream media, tweeting: “Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his “no reason to be alarmed” statement”. Trump, however, took the quote out of context.

They said of Mr Khan: “He has risen above this crisis of death and destruction, as mayors continue to do, to alleviate fear, to bring comfort to his people of London and to give support to the first responders who continue to protect, defend and provide emergency care to his people of London“.

Khan had earlier condemned the attack and said there was no reason for people to be alarmed by the sight of Armed police officers, Trump said.

“I just haven’t got time to respond to tweets from Donald Trump“.

George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, retweeted one of Trump’s Monday messages and wrote, “These tweets may make some ppl feel better, but they certainly won’t help OSG get 5 votes in SCOTUS, which is what actually matters”.

Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to the president, also stressed Monday that Trump’s tweets were not administration policy. The first order, which was signed at the end of his first week in office, was hastily unveiled without significant input from top Trump national security advisers or the agencies tasked with implementing the order. “It’s social media”, Gorka told CNN.

Khan’s staff said he was too busy to respond to Trump’s tweets.

The president and the mayor’s feud goes back to the presidential campaign and when Khan was first elected in May 2016.

The American leader was calling out The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, after he insisted there’s no reason people should be “alarmed” following the incident in London Bridge on Saturday night (03Jun17) which saw three men in a van mow down pedestrians before stabbing victims in nearby foodie destination Borough Market. He promoted a proposed travel ban on visitors from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from around the world that has been blocked by US courts.

Trump’s son, Donald Trump, Jr., resurfaces that September tweet after an attack at Westminster. He called the courts, which have blocked two versions of the travel ban, “slow and political”. At the same time, he’s also made very clear that this is not a Muslim ban.

“It’s even more important that we work together with our allies and our friends and our partners – yes, to keep us safe, but also to expand our understanding of what we can achieve together”, Clinton said.