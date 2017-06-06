Seattle City Council to decide tax on soda, sugary drinks

Seattle joins a handful of other cities nationwide that have a soda tax.

Seattle’s City Council on Monday passed a new tax on sugary drinks such as soda, Gatorade and energy drinks. In early November 2016, voters and lawmakers in five jurisdictions, including San Francisco and Chicago’s Cook County, approved special taxes on sugary drinks, with advocates chalking up the streak of victories to a shift in public attitudes.

The ordinance places a 1.75 cent an ounce tax on sugary drinks, like Pepsi, Coke, and even locally made Jones Soda.

Mayor Ed Murray proposed the tax in February as a way to raise millions for programs to promote healthy eating and help close the learning gap between white and minority students. Other critics called it regressive saying it would impact low-income consumers. Another amendment by councilmember Debora Juarez to use some of the proceeds to help area food banks did pass unanimously.

At that rate, the cost of a typical 12-ounce can of soda would rise by 21 cents. He revised his plan to add diet drinks after an analysis showed their popularity among wealthy people and white people.

When the tax passed out of the council’s finance committee last Wednesday the council had removed diet beverages from the list of taxed products.

As higher costs are passed on to consumers, supporters aim to put a dent in sales, as was the case in Berkeley, where according to public health officials retail purchases of sugar-sweetened beverages dropped almost 10 percent during the first year of that city’s soda tax. There was much debate over what to include in the tax, especially over diet drinks, which were left out of the tax, according to The Seattle Times. It failed, as did another amendment from Council President Bruce Harrell to exempt craft drinks like bubble tea.

A few of the public commenters who spoke at the City Council meeting on Monday afternoon voiced their support for the tax but asked that the council include artificial sweeteners in the tax.

Herbold has attempted a couple of times to reduce the burden on distributors, who would feel the brunt of the next taxes.