Canadian Canadian Christine Archibald was the first victim of the attack to be named earlier on Monday after it emerged that she died in her fiance’s arms after being struck on the bridge.

This exact scenario played out in Central London Saturday when a British Transport Police officer intercepted and engaged the three terrorists armed with only his baton. Detectives are still working to identify the third attacker. Redouane was not known to the authorities, according to the police.

Butt, 27, “was a British citizen who was born in Pakistan”, police said, while Redouane, 30, “had claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan” and had also used the name Rachid Elkhdar.

Trump’s latest missive at Khan was part of several Monday morning tweets from the president. “Canadians stand united with the British people”, he said. “But it is now clear that, sadly, victims came from a number of nationalities”.

As for Ferguson – He remains in London, where his brother said that family members are traveling to be with him.

In March, five people died after a man drove a van into pedestrians on London’s Westminster Bridge and stabbed a policeman.

The family of Mr McMullan, who lived in Hackney, east London, have been told by police his bank card was found on one of those killed during the atrocity.

ISIS said its “soldiers” carried out the attack. It made the claim in a statement published by its Amaq news agency. Clips from the programme were circulating online on Google’s YouTube platform.Media reports also said one of the jihadists had been reported to anti-terrorist police on at least two occasions and was married with two children. The three terrorists killed seven people and injured four dozen others before being shot dead by police. This is not a course we will follow despite our loss.

Kathy Christiansen, executive director of Alpha House in Calgary, said Archibald had worked at the non-profit until recently and that she will remain in the hearts of her friends and colleagues.

Her family in Castlegar said in a statement that Archibald “would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death”.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he supported those calling for May to resign because of her role reducing police staffing during her tenure as home secretary, though he said the best remedy was to vote her out.

Her family asked people to donate money or their time to a shelter, saying: “Tell them Chrissy sent you”.

His sister, Cassie Ferguson Rowe, told Canadian broadcaster CBC News that her brother was with Ms Archibald on the bridge when the attack happened.