Prime Minister Theresa May says Britain needs her strong leadership “now more than ever” as Britain comes to terms with the terrorist attack that left seven people dead in central London on Saturday.

At the time of his elimination within eight minutes of launching his attack, Abz was pictured wearing an Arsenal strip, reports the British daily. The legal fight pits the president’s authority over immigration against what lower courts have said is a policy that purported to be about national security but was meant to target Muslims. He was a trainee customer services assistant with London Underground for less than six months, before leaving in October, a Transport for London spokesperson said.

– He had claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan, Met Police said.

The two Metropolitan police officers were on duty during the attack.

British authorities have now identified two of the three men behind Saturday night’s brutal rampage at London Bridge – and are investigating whether others were involved. As well as carrying knives, the attackers wore fake suicide vests, created to spread more fear.

Twelve people were arrested following the attack. “They want democracy halted”, Corbyn said in Carlisle, northern England.

“What started out as a normal night for people turned into a nightmare”, she said.

However, the PM faced questions about her own leadership while home secretary under David Cameron.

“He said to me, ‘Where can I get a van like that?’ Asking me all the details like how much was it, where he could get a van – basically because, he said to me, ‘I might be moving shortly with my family as well'”.

She compared her own leadership to that of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, saying that unlike him, she had not “given cover to the IRA”.

British Prime Minister Theresa May faced a barrage of questions Monday on deep cuts made to police numbers in the United Kingdom while she was Home Secretary.

The barriers, made of concrete and metal, were installed at Lambeth Bridge, London Bridge, Waterloo Bridge and Westminster Bridge. The van mounted the sidewalk on the bridge and struck pedestrians.

It would not be farfetched to repeat what the global community has been saying and maintaining for long, that Pakistan most definitely is one of the cradles of terror. She said Britain will review its counter-terrorism strategy and consider extending prison terms.

One off-duty officer remains in the hospital and in serious condition.

This is the third attack in Britain in as many months.

“Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his “no reason to be alarmed” statement“, Trump wrote on Twitter this morning. Eventually, asked if there was “anything Donald Trump could say” which she would be prepared to criticise, Mr May replied: “I have been critical of Donald Trump before”.