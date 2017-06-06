Seeded Murray And Wawrinka Enter Quarter-Finals

World No. 1 Andy Murray made short work of unseeded Russian Karen Khachanov yesterday to reach the French Open quarter-finals with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 victory.

Murray will next play Japanese eighth-seed Nishikori, who recovered to beat veteran Spaniard Fernando Verdasco 0-6 6-4 6-4 6-0 and Murray was wary of the resurgent 2014 US Open finalist.

Earlier on Monday, Romanian third seed Simona Halep sealed a blistering 6-1 6-1 win over Spain’s Carla Suarez-Navarro to establish herself as one of the top contenders for the title.

Below are the results in full from Monday’s play and a reminder of how things played out as Week 2 got underway in Paris.

Before Monday, Khachanov had held serve for 48 successive service games. But after trailing 5-2 in the third set, and love-30 while serving, she switched to what she jokingly called Svitolina Mode and barely a missed a shot the rest of the way.

Murray needed four sets to tame Andrey Kuznetsov and Martin Klizan in the opening two rounds here before hitting his straps against Juan Martin del Potro and now Khachanov.

None of the women still playing for the French Open title has ever won a Grand Slam tournament. It’s tough to remember her playing quite so well at this stage of any other major championship since.

Svitolina dealt with sudden pain in her back about a half-hour before her match and said she panicked.

In another quarterfinal, Pliskova meets No. 28 Caroline Garcia, a 6-2, 6-4 victor against Alize Cornet in a match between two Frenchwomen. But the second seed steadied the ship to go through to the next round winning 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

He kept the pressure on, forcing Khachanov to save three break points at the start of the third set, before breaking him, and once more when the Russian had the temerity to break him again, Murray kept his nerve, broke once more before wrapping up the match.

“I couldn’t do anything first set, but I tried to play a little more heavy and a little more aggressive sometimes, and it started working a little bit better”.

He said, after the match: I think today was probably the best I have played overall.

Martic, bidding to become only the 10th qualifier to make the last eight, threw away a golden chance.