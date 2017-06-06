Selena Gomez loves supporting The Weeknd

Selena Gomez is getting ready for a hot date night!

The 24-year-old said, “I can’t sit there and pretend that everything is good because I’ve done that for years, and it doesn’t really work for me”. “She loves Abel and he loves her”, the source said. News that her relationship with the “Starboy” singer is completely different.

We love that Selena is learning about herself as a person, and is going to start prioritizing the things that matter to her, like being open and vulnerable. “She has really found who she is and what makes her happy”.

Of course, all information coming from sources should be taken with a grain of salt, but it would make sense that Selena is in a different place than in her previous romances.

On Monday, Selly G stopped by Z 100’s Elvis Duran and The Morning Show in NY and dished all about life, love, and her versatile career. They have gotten to know each other very well and have learned from their past relationships what they want and don’t want. “They both met each other’s families and they all approve”.

But despite the two being “head over heels”, it seems Selena has no intention of relocating to the East Coast – having just splashed out $2.25 million on a mansion in California.

Meanwhile, industry insiders claimed that the former Disney star has fallen head over heels for the Canadian singer.

In their conversation, Selena spoke openly about her process for creating a new album and how important it was for her to get some much needed air this past year. “I’m very obvious when I have feelings for someone and we were talking about that feeling”, said Gomez, who is now in a relationship with fellow musician The Weeknd. That’s done wonders for her self-esteem and value. It isn’t the first time she’s given him a shout-out via fashion; a couple months back she posted an Insta photo that showed her wearing a sweatshirt from his closet – something ladies everywhere will admit to doing with the men in their lives.