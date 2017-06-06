Senate GOP aiming for vote this month on health legislation

After a sour spring, Congress is prepping for the summertime blues.

But just by looking for a fast and easy way to get his legislation through Congress, Trump is displaying his fundamental misunderstanding of the challenges he has on Capitol Hill.

A top Republican in the Kansas Senate says he’s open to a new plan from other GOP lawmakers for raising taxes to fix the state budget and boost spending on public schools. Anticipating such bad news, Ryan rushed the bill through the House last month before the CBO analysis was released on May 24. More likely are minor modifications to the House plan, such as stretching out effective dates beyond election years and adding a little money.

Why does any of this matter, given that we are barely six months into the new administration?

In a setback for Republicans, veteran Sen.

“Partisanship is the main driver behind support for either the ACA or the AHCA, with a majority of Republicans viewing the AHCA favorably, while a majority of Democrats view the ACA favorably”, the poll’s report said. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, and Will Hurd, R-San Antonio, all serve on their chamber’s intelligence committees and will participate in hearings. The CBO estimates that states that are home to half the US population would do that, and that the effect would be to raise the cost of coverage for those with pre-existing conditions, in some cases considerably.

The GOP plan, which was rolled out slowly over the past week, cleared the hurdle after more than six hours of debate and actions on close to 40 amendments.

Congress was bracing for a fall fight.

With a 62-42 vote, House lawmakers refused to support the Senate version of next year’s almost $29 billion state operating budget, sending negotiations over a final version behind closed doors, with the first meeting of House and Senate leaders Monday night.

GOP senators are now working to craft their own version of a healthcare bill after identifying various issues with the House’s American Health Care Act. His first impression of health-care reform was that it was unexpectedly complicated.

Putting aside the fact that Democrats never did abandon the legislative filibuster, it’s hard to think of a term that applies less to the Senate and the role it is designed to play than fast and easy, especially because the Founding Fathers created the Senate for the sole objective of making sure that writing the laws for a large, diverse country would be the exact opposite of fast and easy.

“We have to do it before we get out of here in August”, Majority Whip John Cornyn of Texas told Politico.

The bishops said that if the Senate uses the American Health Care Act as its starting point, they should “retain the positive elements of the bill and remedy its grave deficiencies”.

The most optimistic timeline for Senate passage is by the July 4 holiday recess, which begins June 30.

“In my mind, this is a very weasely way”, Holland said, to address the tax issue. Surely he can give health care and tax reform at least that long.

Initially, the hope was to move tax legislation by the August recess.

The group of lawmakers is set to meet again Tuesday and Thursday to air and hash out differences, with leadership and key committee chairs taking the lead on drafting the legislative text. Putnam is running for governor, and Scott is considering running for the U.S. Senate.

The House expected to vote Sunday night on a plan that would raise more than $1 billion over two years by increasing income taxes.

“We’re not there to lift the debt ceiling to enable Republicans to throw a few crumbs to the middle class while there’s a big tax break to the high end”, Pelosi said. The GOP used parliamentary maneuvers to block votes on several of those amendments.