Senator Ernst on Comey’s upcoming testimony

Lawmakers in both parties have urged Trump to allow Comey to testify publicly.

The executive privilege doctrine is “the right of a president to withhold information from those with compulsory power – including special counsels and congressional committees – but only when it’s in the public interest to do so”, said Mark Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University and author of “Executive Privilege: Presidential Power, Secrecy and Accountability”.

Comey, who was leading the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s probe into alleged Russian meddling in last year’s USA presidential election, was sacked by Trump last month, four years into his 10-year term.

FILE – In this May 3, 2017 file photo, then-FBI Director James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. She said it is a matter of tone and context and she hopes Comey can shed light on whether Trump was trying to force Comey to stop the investigation or just wanted to know where it was headed.

Sen. Roy Blunt, a member of the intelligence committee, said Comey’s testimony would be critical to address mounting questions about possible obstruction of justice. He’ll probably be asked about conversations with Trump about Russian election meddling and the Federal Bureau of Investigation probe into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. But she said Trump wanted to allow for a “swift and thorough examination of the facts” related to Comey’s ouster and the multiple investigations into his campaign’s possible ties to Russian Federation.

Trump could argue that discussions with Comey pertained to national security and had an expectation of privacy. Trump’s argument in favor of privilege also may be overcome because the investigation is focused on corruption and possible obstruction of justice. “But I frankly think we need to hear Mr. Comey’s side and find out what other questions we need to ask”. He later tweeted that Comey better hope there are no “tapes” of their conversations. Trump himself has been dogged by questions about any business dealings with Russia – he says he has none – as well as reports of a Russian dossier of damaging personal information.

Flynn has become a central figure in investigations by Congress and the FBI into possible ties between Russian Federation, the Trump administration and the Trump campaign.

“This is extraordinarily complex and we have a wonderful staff”, she said, “but I think we would benefit from having an experienced investigator” to oversee the probe, she said. “I think that’s a smart move”, Ernst said.

The potential for explosive testimony from Comey that could impact a sitting president makes Thursday’s hearing a highly anticipated event, akin to the hearings in the 1970s examining the Watergate scandal, said Linda Peek-Schacht, a political adviser who worked in President Jimmy Carter’s White House. “The minister would have reported it to me”, Putin said. “And we’ve got to sort through it”.

“I made my speech”. “He used to be in the security services”, Putin said.

“I never met with him. That’s the extent of my acquaintance with Mr. Flynn”, Putin said.

An adviser to Trump’s campaign and prominent speaker at the 2016 Republican National Convention, Flynn was sacked less than four weeks after Trump’s inauguration after claims that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with Sergey Kislyak, Russia’s ambassador to the USA, during the presidential transition.