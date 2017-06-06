Sharks sign goalie Troy Grosenick to 2-year deal

The San Jose Sharks re-signed goaltender Troy Grosenick to a two-year contract extension, the team announced this afternoon.

After playing three seasons for Union College in New York, Grosenick signed a one-year entry-level deal with the Sharks franchise in April 2013.

Grosenick, 27, finished the season ranked second in the AHL in victories (30), tied for second in save percentage (.926), third in goals-against average (2.04) and first in shutouts (10) for the San Jose Barracuda.

Grosenick is now the only goaltender in the organization with National Hockey League experience signed past the 2017-18 season, as Martin Jones and Aaron Dell are set to become unrestricted free agents next season.

If Grosenick and Dell remain with the Sharks organization throughout the summer, it would set up another competition between the two goalies to be the backup to starter Martin Jones.

He would go on to make his NHL debut in 2014, becoming just the 22nd goalie in NHL history to record a shutout in his first NHL game in net when he blanked the Carolina Hurricanes.

Grosenick won the Aldege “Baz” Bastien Award as the AHL’s top goaltender.

In the playoffs, Grosenick had an 8-7 record as the Barracuda advanced to the Western Conference Finals.