Shawbrook rejects third buyout offer from private equity groups

– Private equity groups trying to take control of United Kingdom challenger bank Shawbrook said on June 5 they had raised their offer by just over 3 percent as they try to convince another 5 percent of shareholders to accept the deal.

Lindsey McMurray of Pollen Street Capital and Cedric Dubourdieu of BC Partners said: “After carefully considering market feedback we are pleased to be able to make an improved best and final offer, which we consider offers shareholders an attractive premium and compelling value”.

“Consistent with the quarter one interim management statement and the circular to shareholders both released on 2 May 2017, the independent directors believe Shawbrook can continue to grow prudently over the medium term within its risk and return disciplines and achieve its upper quartile return on equity objectives”.

Shawbrook’s shareholders have been given until 1pm on 19 June to accept the offer.

Shawbrook’s independent directors have advised shareholders to take no action on the offer as they believe it undervalues the company and its prospects. But like other challenger banks, its earnings have been squeezed by a prolonged period of low interest rates.

Shares in Shawbrook were down 0.06 percent at 338.3 pence at 0713 GMT.