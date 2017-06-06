Sheriff: Fired worker kills 5, then self as siren approached

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said on its official Twitter account that the situation has been contained. Picutred is the scene outside Fiamma, an RV-awning company where the incident occured.

“He was certainly singling out the individuals that he shot”, said Demings, who earlier described the shooting as “likely a workplace violence incident”.

The gunman was identified as John Robert Neumann, Jr.

Fiamma is an Italy-based manufacturer of accessories for motor vehicles.

“She just kept saying, ‘I’m OK; I’m OK, ‘” Adams said.

The dead were identified as Robert Snyder, 69; Brenda Montanez-Crespo, 44; Kevin Clark, 53; Jeffrey Roberts, 57; and Kevin Lawson, 46.

Law enforcement authorities said there were “multiple fatalities” following a Monday morning shooting in an industrial area near Orlando.

Neumann, who later killed himself, was an army veteran who was discharged in 1999.

Police said Neumann was a disgruntled former employee acting alone and had no ties to terror or subversive groups. As soon as they had enough – three – they went inside, using all their training and experience for dealing with active shooters in a city where, horribly, mass shootings have happened before, Demings said. And he says he and his wife, Ann, are praying for the families who lost loved ones in the shooting reported about 8 a.m. Monday. “My boss is dead“.

All five people shot have died, including one of the men who died after being rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center. But no charges were filed, and that co-worker was not among Monday’s victims, the sheriff said. Some were shot multiple times.

He reloaded his handgun, for which he did not have a permit, at least once during the incident and killed himself as deputies were about to enter the warehouse, the sheriff said.

Her sister came out and saw someone lying on the floor. “We are trying to understand as much about him as we possibly can”, Demings said.

The sheriff said the former employee had a minor criminal record and that police had visited Fiamma Inc. several years ago after a call that involved the shooter.

Almost a year ago, a gunman claiming allegiance to the Islamic State militant group killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The shooting comes a week before the one-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub massacre, also in Orlando, where 49 people were fatally shot by Omar Mateen, an Islamic State extremist.

Republican Gov. Rick Scott asked “all Floridians to pray for the families impacted by this senseless act of violence”.