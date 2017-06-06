Sheriff: ‘Multiple fatalities’ in Florida shooting

A lone gunman on Monday returned with a semi-automatic pistol to the Orlando awning factory where he was sacked in April and methodically killed five people, then himself, the Orange County sheriff said.

The company makes accessories for recreational vehicles. Reportedly, he was sacked in April of this year.

Demings said the incident on Monday morning lasted just minutes. The sheriff says the shooting is not believed to have any link to terrorism.

They are Kevin Clark, 50; Robert Snyder, 69 and Brenda Motanez-Crespo, 44.

The 45-year-old suspect, who has not yet been named, killed himself. One victim died at hospital. Lawson was a father of four and a grandfather of two. He had been working at Fiamma since 2014 in shipping and receiving, according to his Facebook page.

Revenge against an employer, romantic partner or co-workers often is the motive, experts say.

Roberts was a sales manager at Fiamma who started in January, according to his LinkedIn account.

Neumann was a former employee of Fiamma Inc. and an Army veteran with no known ties to terror groups. He did not possess a hide carry permit for the pistol.

Arnie Boyd, who lives in the same trailer park, said Neumann was not particularly social.

As families came filing into the university, many didn’t know the condition of their loves ones. He’d been formally charged for possession of marijuana, a DUI and a misdemeanor battery.

The shooting was reported about 8 a.m. Monday.

But no charges were filed, and that co-worker was not among Monday's victims, the sheriff said. A fifth victim, also male, was transported with injuries to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to the gunshot wound (s).

“He was certainly singling out the individuals that he shot”, said Demings, who earlier described the shooting as “likely a workplace violence incident”. “Some were shot multiple times”.

There had been eight people in the building whom Neumann did not shoot, including one who was an outside vendor.

Shelley Adams said her sister, Sheila McIntyre, called her from the company’s bathroom during the shooting and was very upset.

“She said, ‘I saw too much”.

She kept repeating “My boss is dead”.

Nearly a year ago, Orlando was the site of the nation’s worst terror attack since 9/11.

The shooting occurs one week before the first anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting which resulted in 49 victims, becoming the deadliest mass shooting in the modern history of the United States.