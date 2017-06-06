Sheriff says shooter targeted former co-workers

Demings said it did not appear Neumann had a concealed weapons permit for the semi-automatic pistol he used. The alleged victim in that incident was not among the victims Monday, Demings said.

Months after 45-year-old John Robert Neumann Jr., was sacked from a business here in an industrial area more than seven miles from downtown, he returned Monday morning – armed with a semiautomatic handgun and a hunting knife, authorities said.

The five victims were identified as Kevin Clark, 53; Kevin Lawson, 46; Brenda Motanez-Crespo, 44; Jeffrey Roberts, 57; and Robert Snyder, 69.

Police cordonning off the awning factory in Orange County, Florida, where a former employee shot dead five of his former co-workers and then himself. People under the age of 18 can also buy firearms with permission from a parent or guardian.

The company makes accessories for recreational vehicles.

According to the Sheriff, there were no reports of any specific threats to this business.

Forty-nine people were killed in that incident. “Kevin was like an uncle and Bob was totally awesome”, Bluewater said.

It’s unclear what motivated the attack at Fiamma.

It was also revealed at the time of arriving at his former work place, Neumann demanded a woman working as a temp in the front office to get out- suggesting that the former worker was only targeting people he had worked with during his time at Fiamma. No charges were filed at that time. “Hearts and prayers go out to family of the victims”, Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said.

Witness accounts are beginning to emerge from a multiple shooting inside a business in an industrial park in the Orlando area. Fiamma supplies awnings and related parts to RV dealers across the United States and Canada and also sells directly to customers.

Several roads in Orlando were closed as deputies responded to the shooting.

Yamaris Gomez, who is the owner of a tile store across the street, said that the woman ran out of the Fiamma, Inc. facility and across the street to call law enforcement.

“I looked and the lady is green”, he said.

Officers arrived two minutes after being dispatched, the sheriff said.

Her sister came out and saw someone lying on the floor. ‘God had his hand on her, ‘ she said.

Adams was shocked and kept wondering why anybody would shoot the business. “When you terminate a person, what protocols are you taking to prevent that person from coming back on property?” “My boss is dead“, Adams said. A media staging area has been set up near the scene. The name of the shooter will be released after next of kin notified, he said. Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs was on the scene, according to local television images.

Gov. Rick Scott, in a statement, said he was briefed about the “tragic incident“.

A search warrant has been issued for Neumann’s home.

The briefing is planned for 2 p.m. Monday.