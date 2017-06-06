Sheriff to describe multiple shooting in Orlando

Five people at a business near Orlando, here, were fatally shot by a former employee who later killed himself, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said on Monday.

Gomez says the woman told her that the gunman had told her to leave the facility.

Seven people survived the incident and were not shot, Demings said.

Police are investigating a “multiple fatality” shooting at a business headquarters in Orlando, Florida, according to Capt. Angelo Nieves with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Arnie Boyd, who lives in the same trailer park, said Neumann was not particularly social. One man was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, but he later died of his injuries.

It appears that the person he was accused of battering in 2014 was not one of the victims today, the sheriff said.

Numerous 911 calls had gone out.

“Most of the victims were shot in the head”, Demings said.

Neumann was armed with a handgun and a large hunting knife. “He had a plan of action”, said the sheriff, who wouldn’t say why Neumann was sacked.

Neumann apparently was a lone gunman, and Demings said there is no indication that anyone else was involved “in a plot”.

Law enforcement officials said he was a loner who was sacked from Fiamma Inc.in April. He lived alone and had no family. “We can not connect this incident to any global terrorism”, Demings said. His nephew called him to let him know that his brother had been shot at work and brought to the hospital, where he died. “We have information that at least one of (the victims), he had a negative relationship with”.

The sheriff’s office is seeking a search warrant in another jurisdiction to search his home, Demings said.

Six people reportedly have been killed in a shooting at an Orlando industrial estate.

“I ask all Floridians to pray for the families impacted by this senseless act of violence”, Scott said.

Shelley Adams told ABC News that her sister told her she was inside her place of business this morning when she walked out of the bathroom and saw someone lying on the floor.

He said the Orlando community has been challenged like never before, a reference to the shooting on June 12 a year ago at the Pulse nightclub in the city in which 49 people were shot dead in the worst mass shooting in modern USA history.