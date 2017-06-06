Shopify Inc. (SHOP) closed its previous trading session at $97.53

Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify Inc (US) were worth $30,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. (SHOP) have 75.36 million outstanding shares now held by all its shareholders, including share blocks held by institutional investors and restricted shares owned by the company’s officers and insiders. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc (US) during the third quarter valued at about $13,091,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. More interesting news about Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Shopify Prices US$500500000 Offering of Class A Subordinate Voting Shares” with publication date: May 19, 2017. Shopify Inc. (SHOP) shares have been seen trading 1.72% off its 52 week- peak value and changed 270.13% from its 52 week-bottom price value. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.07 and a 200-day moving average of $61.50. The market capitalization of the company is at $7.63 Billion. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $99.38.

Valuation Ratios of Shopify Inc. Investors typically pay increased attention to stocks that are nearing either the 52-week high or 52-week low mark. This represents an increase of 172% compared to the average daily volume of 448 call options.

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Inc (US) Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings for Shopify Inc (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter. The consensus mean EPS for the current quarter is at $-0.07 derived from a total of 25 estimates from the analysts who have weighed in on projected earnings. Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) has risen 242.20% since June 5, 2016 and is uptrending. During the same quarter a year ago, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Currently, EPS of Shopify Inc.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “OppenheimerFunds Inc”. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of USA & worldwide copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://transcriptdaily.com/2017/06/05/shopify-inc-us-shop-upgraded-to-buy-by-vetr-inc.html.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Shopify Inc (US) from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company.

On the other hand the company has Relative Strength Index (RSI 14) of 73.99 along with Average True Range (ATR 14) of 3.56, Consequently Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)’s weekly and monthly volatility is 3.43%, 4.02% respectively.

Shopify Inc (Shopify) provides a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The Firm offers subscription solutions and merchant solutions.