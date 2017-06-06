Should You Buy an iPad Pro or an iPad Pro 2?

You can’t create new folders, rename folders, or organize documents in a way that makes sense to you from your iPhone or iPad – some folders can be renamed or organized to your liking, but all of that must be done on a PC or Mac computer.

The speaker will sell for about $350 in December in the US, United Kingdom and Australia.

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook also announced on Monday that content from Amazon Prime Video, long absent from the Apple TV product, would come to Apple devices such as the TV, iPhones and iPad later this year.

Amazon introduced the Echo speaker, featuring its Alexa assistant, in 2015.

The Echo, released in 2015, and Google Home, released past year, were the first entrants in a promising market.

More than 35 million people in the USA are expected to use a voice-activated speaker at least once a month this year, more than doubling from last year, according the research firm eMarketer.

Apple’s entry into the market could change this.

The feature, called “Do Not Disturb While Driving”, will be part of Apple’s iOS 11, a new version of the operating software for Apple mobile devices.

The company’s Apple Pay system that consumers can use to buy stuff now will accommodate person-to-person payments.

Apple made a number of announcements at its Worldwide Developers Conference Monday, but one feature may be a true life-saver. The browser is also adding “intelligent” tracking prevention in order to cut down on ads that follow you around the Internet. The iPad Pro 2 is expected to take the place of the 9.7-inch iPad Pro model in Apple’s tablet lineup, so it’s likely that the company will cut the price of the current 9.7-inch Pro.

The new iMacs and Macbook Air will begin shipping today, the company says.

The new iPad Pro also comes with a better camera – the same one found in the iPhone 7 – along with more storage, a better display and faster refreshing of moving images.

Amazon’s streaming video service is coming to Apple’s streaming media box, Apple TV, confirming rumors that have been swirling for weeks.

The watch can communicate with some gym equipment to share data between the two – like your heart rate or the treadmill’s incline.