Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez in Raj and DK’s A Gentleman

It’s been a while since they wrapped up the film.

A Gentleman, starring Jacqueline Fernandez opposite Sidharth in the lead, is an eccentric action-comedy. Hours after leaving his fans intrigued with the teaser of the movie, Sidharth Malhotra unveiled the first poster of the film late Monday night. He wrote, “Get ready to meet the Sundar, Susheel, Risky me”. Catch a glimpse of #AGentleman!

The makers gave us a glimpse of what the film is all about with a sneak peek video.

We had earlier seen a few on the set pictures where Sidharth was seen preparing for his action stunts in the film.

“A Gentleman” revolves a simpleton Gaurav, (Sidharth Malhotra) who wants to settle down with Kavya (Jacqueline Fernandez). He is in the process of charming Kavya (Jaqueline) into marrying him, except, Kavya is dreading the thought of taking the plunge. @Asli_Jacqueline @foxstarhindi” Jacky resonated Sid’s words andwrote, “All set for a sundar, susheel & risky Gentleman!? However, things take an interesting twist when an assignment takes Gaurav to Mumbai. A case of mistaken identity brings him closer to a bunch of unsafe operatives. Soon, trouble follows him to Miami and literally threatens to blow up his dream life.

So we heard it was “Reload” but it isn’t because “Reload” was just the working title of the movie that’s produced by Fox Star Studios and it is called “A Gentleman”!