Sir Roger Moore dies at the age of 89

British actor Roger Moore, who won worldwide fame playing secret agent James Bond, died on Tuesday aged 89, his family said on the actor’s official Twitter account. The rakish, English actor was 89 and been battling cancer recently. Moore succumbed to cancer at the age of 89, Tuesday, according to his official Twitter account, in his beloved Switzerland. “The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it can not be quantifed in words alone”. He took on the mantle of 007 for 1973’s “Live and Let Die“, which would lead to six more turns as England’s top spy.

He became a superstar with The Saint, an ITV series that became so popular in syndication in America that it joined NBC's primetime schedule from 1967-1969.

After handing over the role of Bond to Timothy Dalton, Moore went into semi-retirement, living a millionaire’s life and traveling between his homes in Los Angeles, Switzerland and the south of France. Loving thoughts with his family & friends”, while Boy George added: “RIP Sir Roger Moore.

London-born Sir Roger once joked he could not act “in the Olivier sense”. In his later years, Moore was an outstanding force with the UNICEF charity, and also was a primary voice against animal cruelty.

He was also known for his impressive humanitarian work, becoming a Unicef goodwill ambassador in 1991.

Long active with the United Nations Children’s Fund, Moore was knighted in 2003 by Queen Elizabeth II.

The man left behind his wife Kristina and three children Debora, Geoffrey and Christian. A private funeral will be held for Moore in Monaco, in accordance with his wishes.