Siri Speaker, HomePod, Release Date: Apple Announces December Launch

“It will reinvent home audio”, Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said during the conference.

The new mobile payment app will be available across all iOS devices including the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch. Here’s a look at the top features iOS 11 will bring forth to your iPhones and iPads later this year. But with the company feeling pressure from rivals in the home computer and laptop spaces – and with many of its Mac lines having languished without significant updates for quite a while – many analysts were tipping an uncharacteristically hardware-heavy show, and that’s exactly what we got.

Apple nodded to several up-and-coming technology trends, unveiling a new “smart” home speaker and device features touching on virtual reality, online privacy and a form of artificial intelligence called machine learning. These devices will only keep the most recent messages in local storage.

Apple also made improvements to Siri including making the assistant’s voice sound more natural when responding to users.

Pay Cash will allow friends to split a meal at a restaurant, say, by sending a message or simply by telling Siri, Apple’s embedded “intelligent personal assistant”, to pay someone using the credit and debit cards they have stored in their phone’s wallet app. Or if someone texts you about owing money, it will ask if you want to pay using Apple Pay.

Maps: Maps in iOS 11 will offer detail floor maps of malls and airports, as well as offer lane guidance – and speed limits – while the user is driving.

Using Bluetooth and WiFi, will be able to track when you’re moving in a vehicle and give you the option to turn on a “do not disturb” mode while driving.

“Users have the option of sending an auto reply to contacts listed in Favorites to let them know they are driving and can not respond until they arrive at their destination”.

iOS 11 will allow users to take better Portrait Mode images with optical image stabilization (OIS), True Tone flash and HDR. Live photos will be able to trimmed, as also support new loop, bounce and long exposure effects. Memory under Photos will be optimized to play in both portrait and landscape mode.

Today at Apple’s much-hyped developer’s show, WWDC 2017, the company showed off the new iOS 11 update for iPhone, but the company also dedicated a spot in its lineup exclusively for iOS 11 on iPad.

As expected, this new 10.5in size was brought about by reducing the size of the bezels, accommodate the larger screen in the same size of chassis. An override switch meant to be used by passengers could just as easily be used by a motorist determined to text and drive. Swiping between workspaces lets you store and use different pairs of open applications at the same time. Apple Pencil also receives some upgrades as it will now support inline drawing. Or make that new voices, with a male version of Siri is getting a refresh, too. The HomePod, Apple says, is a wireless speaker that uses “spatial awareness” to adjust its output to the shape of its surroundings. Everything looks nice and sharp, whether you’re watching movies or sketching with the Apple Pencil.

The screen size bump is going to be the biggest advantage when you head out to purchase any one of the iPad Pro models.