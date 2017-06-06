Siri speaker, iOS 11 likely to be unveiled

WWDC indications shown that this tech giant is planning to move towards development this year. The keynote is also where Apple previews the new iOS’s features.

However, the main concentration this year, is expected to be on artificial intelligence and digital assistant Siri, after the company was not able to take over the plunge of other assistants like Amazon’s Echo and Google Assistant. There is some evidence to back this claim.

Big name-brand travel companies – airlines, large hotels and chains and vehicle rental firms – seem to have heard Apple’s many warning messages indicating that old, outdated apps will not be welcome in the App Store. For 15 years Apple held this conference in San Francisco now they planned it in San Jose.

Joining Mickey and Minnie, there are now Woody, Jessie, and Buzz Apple Watch faces.

Few are the instances when the unavailability of a service could be seen as a reason for excitement. Most importantly, the new version of the application does not require you to sign in with a developer’s ID to use the application. Google Wallet enabled peer-to-peer money transfers in 2015 while competing apps like Samsung Pay are still working to make person-to-person payment options widely available.

While Apple is extremely unlikely to announce its special 10-year anniversary iPhone, or indeed a 7S or 7S Plus, it could launch the iPhone SE 2, the second iteration of the popular, smaller version of its latest handsets. Even AppleTV and iPods are supported as well.

Apple also created a dedicated “Games” tab that lets people see Apple’s top recommended video games or choose to see a list of specific gaming genres like role-playing games. However, we are a little skeptical on this as Apple is notorious for not allowing competitors on their platforms.

New iMacs unveiled Monday at Apple’s annual conference for software programmers are getting better displays and graphics capabilities. Apple makes key software announcements at WWDC every year, and this year won’t be any different. If the MacBook Air gets a refresh, the new version may use Kaby Lake or Skylake processors. No third-party app developer on the planet has updated their apps yet for iOS 11 (how could they?) and there will absolutely be compatibility issues.

“We saw the largest absolute number of switchers outside of Greater China that we’ve ever seen in the same period”, Apple boss Tim Cook said at the last Apple earnings call. This speaker will act like a hub for Apple’s services like HomeKit and Apple Music. Apple’s Mail and Safari apps could also get support for the Apple Pencil, and new iPad Pro related features could be announced. The company’s new MacBook Pro models pack tons of power, and the new iPad Pro features a bold new design.

■ Apple’s also expected to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker to rival Amazon’s Echo and Google Home.

Some rumours suggest that the device is already in production and could go on sale by the end of the month.

Here is the what we have heard from the rumor mill on the hardware products Apple may talk about.

He has stated that the Speaker will feature excellent sound and will be price higher than the competition.