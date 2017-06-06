Six airlines stop flying passengers to Qatar over diplomatic crisis

A group of Gulf countries led by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the UAE severed diplomatic ties with USA ally Qatar on Monday, accusing the oil-rich country of sponsoring violent extremism and causing regional instability.

“The measures are unjustified and are based on false and baseless claims”, the Qatari Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement, referring to the unprecedented steps. Egypt’s Foreign Ministry accused Qatar of taking an “antagonist approach” toward Cairo and said “all attempts to stop it from supporting terrorist groups failed”.

Yemen and Libya’s eastern-based government followed suit.

Earlier, announcing the closure of transport ties with Qatar, the three Gulf states gave Qatari visitors and residents two weeks to leave.

Saudi Arabia says it is cutting diplomatic ties to Qatar and it has pulled all Qatari troops from the ongoing war in Yemen. As Qatar is one of the OPEC member countries, this unprecedented move has instantly drawn world attention to the oil-producing region, sending shockwaves through the oil markets.

However the crisis is resolved, if at all, Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said in Sydney, after talks with their Australian counterparts, that it would not undermine the fight against the Islamic State.

The United States’ largest concentration of military personnel in the Middle East is at the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, where 11,000 US personnel are stationed.

He emphasized that Iran had always stressed that any problem in the Middle East should be resolved by the countries of the region.

Gulf countries led by Saudi Arabia fell out with Qatar over its backing of then-Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi, a Brotherhood member.

No friend of Saudi Arabia, Iran’s government told Bloomberg it was preparing to export food by sea to Qatar-a trip across the Persian Gulf that takes about 12 hours.

Qatar denounced the coordinated action as a violation of its sovereignty and a fabrication of “baseless allegations”.

Differences arose again in May, when Saudi Arabia blocked access to Qatari news networks, including AL Jazeera, after they broadcast comments purportedly by Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani criticizing Saudi Arabia.

Qatar is home to the al-Udeid Air Base, the USA military base that controls the airstrike campaign against ISIS.