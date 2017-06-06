Six dead in Orlando workplace shooting

All five people shot have died, including one of the men who died after being rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

A lone gunman returned with a semi-automatic pistol to the Orlando awning factory where was sacked in April and methodically killed five people on Monday, then killed himself at the sound of an approaching siren, the Orange County sheriff said.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings identified the shooter as John Robert Neumann Jr., a 45-year-old Army veteran who lived alone and did not appear to belong to any type of subversive or terrorist organization.

Eight other people at the site when Neumann opened fire were not injured.

Demings described Neumann as a disgruntled employee, adding that the “tragic incident” is an example of workplace violence, and there’s no indication of any ties to terrorism. He was not charged in that case.

“If people see something that seems abnormal, they need to say something”, Orlando Mayor Teresa Jacobs added. Authorities were trying to reach the families of each victim before releasing their names.

“I will remain in contact with the Orlando law enforcement community throughout the day as more information is made available”, reads the statement issued by Florida Governor Rick Scott. The gay nightclub was the site of the worst mass shooting in modern USA history.

U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson is among those noting the timing.

The Florida Democrat said the city “is still healing from the Pulse massacre” and “has seen too much violence”. Like the awning factory, it’s far from Orlando’s famous theme parks. Police said the gunfire occurred at multiple locations inside the business, which produces awnings for recreational vehicles and campers.

As investigators try to determine what led to the fatal shooting, here is what WKMG News 6 has learned about the gunman from people who knew him and law enforcement officials.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the situation is contained and the police is investigating the incident.

Multiple people were killed in a workplace shooting in an industrial area on the outskirts of Orlando.

Shelley Adams told reporters she spoke Monday with her sister, who works at Fiamma and was in the restroom when she heard a noise.

McIntyre is safe with police now but she called her sister during the shooting, and she was very upset. Shortly, Adams headed outside and saw her boss lying dead on the floor.

Several roads in Orlando were closed as deputies responded to the shooting.

On its officials twitter account Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the “situation” has been contained. Sheriff will brief as soon as info is accurate.