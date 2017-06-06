Six dead in U.S. workplace shooting

The subject of interest was identified as a 45-year-old male who previously worked at the business. Last week the city of Orlando experienced another gun-related alarm: a man with a fake gun was arrested at the Orlando International Airport.

Demings said that the Neumann was a disgruntled former employee who was sacked in April. Authorities believe that Neumann had acted alone and had fired at his former co-workers on account of his being a disgruntled employee. Sheriff’s detectives are interviewing them.

Eight people inside the business survived, Demings said.

Ms McIntyre is safe but she called her sister during the shooting.

“He was a disgruntled employee that came back to this business this morning”, said Mr Demings. No charges were filed at that time, Demings said.

Neumann was honorably discharged from the Army in 1999 and had a history of misdemeanor criminal offenses, such as possession of marijuana and driving under the influence.

Authorities say officers arrived at the scene of a workplace shooting just two minutes after a witness called 911 in Orlando.

The shooting comes a week before the one-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub massacre, also in Orlando, where 49 people were fatally shot by Omar Mateen, an Islamic State extremist. Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs is also on the scene. “We must continue to find strength in each other”. “And it is incumbent upon all of us not to become complacent or become callous to these horrific situations, but for each of our citizens to be vigilant”.

“It really all boils down pretty much to the same issues: A person wants to feel that they have more control, they want to have more power”, said threat assessment expert Michael Corcoran.

“Over the past year, the Orlando community has been challenged like never before”, the governor said in a statement.

“He was certainly singling out the individuals he shot”, Demings said, adding that most victims were shot in the head.

"It's unbelievable that it could happen in a small business".

Several law enforcement vehicles are at the scene, and K-9s are searching the area, News 6’s Johny Fernandez reported.